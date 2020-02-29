Donald Trump welcomes US, Taliban peace deal

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he welcomed the US, Afghan Taliban peace deal , said the White House.

"We are working on ending a long war and bringing back our troops from Afghanistan," the White House quoted Trump as saying.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the peace accord urging all stakeholders to ensure that the spoilers of the peace agreement are kept at bay.

"Now all stakeholders have to ensure that spoilers are kept at bay. My prayers for peace for the Afghan people who have suffered 4 decades of bloodshed. Pakistan is committed to playing its role in ensuring the agreement holds & succeeds in bringing peace to Afghanistan," he said.

US, Taliban sign 'peace deal'

Senior officials of the US government and the Afghan Taliban congregated in Doha, Qatar on Saturday to oversee the signing of a landmark peace deal between America and the Taliban.

As the ceremony for the occasion started, world leaders were present to see through an agreement that will see America withdraw its troops from Afghanistan after 18 years of war.

The deal states that the agreement will be followed by intra-Afghanistan negotiations between the Taliban and other Afghanistan stakeholders to decide a future political roadmap for the restive country.These negotiations are set to begin from March 10, 2020.

The US and Coalition forces, in turn, will withdraw troops from the country and not intervene in matters of the post-settlement Afghanistan Islamic government.

The US has also agreed to review and take back sanctions against the Taliban by August 27, 2020. It will then engage with the members of the UN Security Council and Afghanistan to remove the Taliban from the sanctions list. This, the two sides have agreed, will happen by May 29, 2020.

Both sides have agreed to release each others' prisoners as well. The US will seek economic cooperation for reconstruction with the new government in Afghanistan.