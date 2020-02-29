PM Imran welcomes US, Afghan Taliban peace deal

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the US, Afghan Taliban peace deal that took place earlier in the day, ending an 18-year-old long war.

In a tweet the premier said: "We welcome the Doha Accord signed between US & the Taliban.This is the start of a peace & reconciliation process to end decades of war & suffering of the Afghan people."

"I have always maintained that a pol solution, no matter how complex, is the only meaningful path to peace," he said.

PM Imran prayed for the Afghan people who suffered four decades of bloodshed, adding that all stake holders had to ensure stability and peace after the accord.

"Now all stakeholders have to ensure that spoilers are kept at bay. My prayers for peace for the Afghan people who have suffered 4 decades of bloodshed," he said.

"Pakistan is committed to playing its role in ensuring the agreement holds & succeeds in bringing peace to Afghanistan," the premier added.

US-Taliban sign historic peace deal

After years of long hectic negotiations, the United States and Afghan Taliban signed a peace deal to put an end to the 18-year-old long bloodshed in the country.

Taliban's deputy leader and chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar signed the peace accord on behalf of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, while US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad signed on behalf of Washington.

The signing ceremony was attended by Afghan Taliban, Afghan government officials and leaders from US, Qatar and Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present at the signing of US-Taliban peace deal in Doha on behalf of Pakistan.