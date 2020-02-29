close
Sat Feb 29, 2020
February 29, 2020

Why is Priyanka Chopra quite over New Delhi crisis? Asks Pakistani actress

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has drawn criticism for her silence over recent riots in New Delhi which saw many people killed in the Indian capital recently.

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has also questioned Priyanka's decision to not to comment on the killing of innocent citizens at the hands of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters.

Taking to Twitter, Khan shared an old Instagram post of Priyanka in which she and her husband American singer Nick Jonas are seen sharing a laugh with Modi.

Calling out PC for her silence, she wrote "I wonder why Priyanka Chopra is quite on Delhi crisis and killings taking place in New Delhi? Or is that Good Will only towards Hindutva/BJP?"


