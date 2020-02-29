Disha Patani all praises for Salman Khan

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has praised superstar Salman Khan for his comic and passion for acting, saying that she learnt something new from him every day on the sets of their upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

In an interview , Disha said Salman is an amazing actor and of course, he is a superstar.

The Malang actress went on to say Khan is humble and nice person and as passionate as he was 20-30 years back.

Regarding working with Tiger Zinda Hai actor, Disha said she was misquoted regarding it in the past.

The Bharat actress said “I did not say I will not do a film with him in future. I had said that I do not know if I will get an opportunity again because Salman Khan is major star.”

Disha Patani will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe. The film will hit the theaters on Eid 2020.