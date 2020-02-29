State-sponsored terrorism to lead to radicalisation of 200mn Indian Muslims: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the world on Saturday that “state-sponsored terror through police and RSS gangs” in New Delhi may lead to the radicalisation of 200 million Indian Muslims.

The premier took to Twitter to warn that the radicalisation of Indian Muslims could be similar to Kashmiri youth.

He noted that the oppression of Kashmiris and deaths of almost 100,000 at the hands of Indian occupation forces had resulted in the Kashmiri youth eventually taking up arms.

“I have been predicting that unless the international community intervenes these developments will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also,” said PM Imran.

This was the second time in a week that the prime minister has warned the world of the worsening situation in India.

On Wednesday, he had reminded the international community about the Narendra Modi government's Nazi-inspired ideology. He said fascist ideas seem to have taken over nuclear-armed India, and urged the world to act before it is too late to prevent bloodshed.

At least 42 people were killed and hundreds injured in the worst sectarian violence in Delhi in decades, as groups of Hindutva extremists ran amok in India's capital city, unleashing what many observers have described as a pogrom against the city's Muslims.

The violence began after weeks of protests over citizenship laws that Modi’s government has introduced, which ease the path to Indian citizenship for minority groups from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries while excluding Muslims, and also may strip existing Indian Muslims of their citizenship.