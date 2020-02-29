Adnan Sami reveals thoughts on CAA, says he feels safe in India

Adnan Sami came forth articulating his thoughts on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in India, saying that he feels safe in the country.



On Friday, the singer said, "Citizenship Amendment Act is for fast-tracking people wanting citizenship and is not for Indians in India. As a Muslim, I feel safe in India."

The Mujh Ko Lift Kara Do crooner told the press he has nothing to do with the views Aamir Khan possesses related to the Amendment Act.

He said, "I am not here to answer whatever Aamir Khan has to say. As far as I am concerned, I am a Muslim. I respect all religions; I celebrate all religions. I celebrate humanity in whichever form it comes. I had so many options, but if I felt that I wanted to come to India, being a Muslim doesn't that say something about how secure I would feel."

The 46-year-old Padma Shri award winner said, “I hope peace is restored soon. Being a musician, I always talk about love and peace. I request everyone to talk and maintain peace. I request everyone to respect life and there is nothing that conversation can sort out all the issues. I request people to bring peace in the country.”

Adnan further told that the matter is being politicized. While requesting people to further peace and unity he said, “I fold my hands and request people to foster peace and harmony.”