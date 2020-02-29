Asim Azhar ecstatic over massive crowd at Multan Stadium

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar was overjoyed after massive turnout of fans witnessing Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans match on Friday.



Sharing a photo with TV host and actor Fahad Mustafa from the Multan stadium, Asim Azhar wrote, “MULTAN kay crowd nay dil jeet liya aaj (the crowd of Multan has won my heart today).

He also shared a photo on his Instagram story wherein ‘Thank You Multan Full House’ appears on the score board.



The 10th match of PSL 2020 was played between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at Multan Cricket Stadium. The game was won by Sultans.

Asim Azhar, who was part of the official anthem of PSL 2020, is supporting Karachi Kings and has several times teased his friends particularly, Hania Aamir over it.

Asim has also sung the official anthem Yeh Hai Karachi for Karachi Kings.