Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha confirm wedding buzz, ceremony to take place in April

Indian actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have confirmed recent wedding reports revealing that wedding bells will soon be ringing for them, come April.

The couple is soon to tie the knot in April, in a court wedding held in Mumbai, according to Times of India, followed by festivities.

The Bollywood actors became friends on the sets of Fukrey, in late 2013 and were in a relationship since 2015 after being co-stars in films like Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.

While speaking to Indian Express, Ali Fazal said, "Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated."

According to Times of India, Richa said, "They are all set to take the big leap. The wedding will happen in Delhi among close family and friends. The festivities will go on for two days. There will also be a party for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai after that."

On the work front Richa was last seen in Panga, whereas Ali Fazal will next be seen in Hollywood movie Death On The Nile.