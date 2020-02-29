Varun Dhawan shows concern for paparazzi after his car accidentally runs over him

Varun Dhawan's car accidentally ran over and injured a paparazzi while he was trying to capture the actor in one of his recent appearances.

On Thursday, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal were on their way to attend the birthday bash of filmmaker Shashank Khaitan where one of the paparazzi went out of the way to click Varun's photograph with his ladylove.

However, panic ensued when the paparazzi started shouting, “Per pe char gaya (he ran over my foot)."

To everyone's surprise The Main Tera Hero actor stepped out of his car, evidently concerned about the injured pap.



The video went viral showcasing the actor being anxious after the pap got injured. Addressing the photographers, Varun said, “When have I not given you pictures that you resort to this? I always come out and pose for you. Why do you create such a commotion? When have I not given any pictures? I pose for you every day.”

The chaos ended in the actor warmly inquiring about the pap and if he is doing well and fine.