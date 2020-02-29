Deepika Padukone opens up about not signing a Hollywood film recently

Deepika Padukone has opened up about her plans behind not signing a new Hollywood film in the recent times, after her first project, action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage released in 2017.

The Padmaavat startlet is not signing up another film, in Bollywood or Hollywood, and her fans are desperately waiting for her to show up on the big screen.

The 34-year-old actress takes her time in selecting roles and this remains the key reason why she is not partnering with any ventures.

In an interview with Hindustan times Deepika reflected on her journey in Bollywood, “It is... But my very first film, Om Shanti Om, was with a female director (Farah Khan). We have come a long way, at least in terms of the roles being written for women. There’s a lot more open-mindedness today. The kind of roles, even from an actor’s perspective… the roles I am being offered today vis-à-vis 10 years ago, definitely things have changed.”

Upon being asked as to whether she is waiting for an international opportunity, she replied, “I don’t look or evaluate films as Indian or international, but as a medium where I can express myself. If that opportunity is out of India, great. If that is out of the United States or another part of the world, I am happy to explore that too.”

While expressing her views on doing Hollywood movies, Deepika said, “For me, it’s always been content. I did Xander Cage because it was an extremely powerful, strong character to play. Eventually, it’s about the character and role, and of course, the film. It’s not like I’m actively seeking something in Hollywood. Whether India or any other part in the world, great content is what I seek.”

She was asked to confirm the news working in Krrish 4 to which she revealed, “Hrithik Roshan is amazing and talented. As an actor, I would want to collaborate with him,” but these are rumours, she added.

On the work front, Deepika has a tightly-packed 2020 as she is producing a remake of Hollywood film The Intern (2015) and Shakun Batra film which is not titled yet. She is recently filming for 83 wherein she will be seen playing Romi Dev.