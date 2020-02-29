Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri suggests a career shift for her husband

Shah Rukh Khan’s relationship with his wife Gauri is one of most idolized marriages in all of Bollywood.

The way in which the couple is seen supporting each other with their personal and professional endeavours sends fans into tears of happiness each time.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood sabbatical has been all over the news in recent months and is actively supporting his wife at this time with her professional milestones.

His wife took a dig at her husband during one of her most recent public appearances and fans are left in fits of laughter as a result of that. Gauri spoke to International Business Times after her event, there she was asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s design sense. Responding to that, she began by complimenting her husband, “Shah Rukh has a great taste in designing.”

According to his wife, he has also offered some very good suggestions in regards to home renovation. However, Gauri showcased her funny bone when she later quipped, stating, “As Shah Rukh is not doing any movie right now, I will tell him to keep his second option as a designer in future because he is a great designer.”