Jeremy Kyle show's producer Natasha Reddican found dead at home

Talent producer Natasha Reddican, who worked on The Jeremy Kyle Show until it was axed last June, has been found dead at home.



The 32-year-old died just nine months after the programme was cancelled following the suspected suicide of guest Steve Dymond.



She was reportedly found dead by her boyfriend at his home in Greater Manchester on Thursday.

She had worked on the Kyle show booking guests and helping with the running of the show for eight years.



She worked on the show from October 2014 until May 2019 when it was pulled after the death of Steven Dymond, 63, who took his own life a week after appearing on the programme.

Ms Reddican, who previously worked on ITV shows including Judge Rinder and Emergency Rooms, had since moved to a role on BBC One’s Plastic Surgery Undressed following its closure, according to her professional profile online.

Tributes for the producer have been posted online by friends, including from one fellow staff member on the ITV talk show who labelled the death ‘devastating’.