close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 29, 2020

Justin Bieber appears to be a don, dances on set for new music video La Bomba

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 29, 2020

Justin Bieber stunned  everyone on the set as he danced his way through Miami in new music video for La Bomba with J Balvin.

The 'Yummy' crooner, who  spared a moment from his chaotic schedule to film a music video, looked like a don with cigar,  flaunting his impressive inkwork underneath an unbuttoned silk shirt with a blue floral print.

The 25-year-old showed some smooth moves as he danced his way around the vibrant set.  

The Grammy winner sported a pair of light pink trousers and wore black-and-white sneakers while performing a routine.

The Canadian singer slicked back his platinum blonde hair into a unique pompadour style for the themed video.

Later, the singer  changed into a pair of green-and-white striped satin slacks.

Balvin, 34, followed suit wearing a printed button-down with matching pants and a thick silver chain across his hip.

The pair wrapped their arms around each other after a final performance of their soon-to-be hit.

Latest News

More From Entertainment