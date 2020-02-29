Justin Bieber appears to be a don, dances on set for new music video La Bomba

Justin Bieber stunned everyone on the set as he danced his way through Miami in new music video for La Bomba with J Balvin.



The 'Yummy' crooner, who spared a moment from his chaotic schedule to film a music video, looked like a don with cigar, flaunting his impressive inkwork underneath an unbuttoned silk shirt with a blue floral print.

The 25-year-old showed some smooth moves as he danced his way around the vibrant set.



The Grammy winner sported a pair of light pink trousers and wore black-and-white sneakers while performing a routine.



The Canadian singer slicked back his platinum blonde hair into a unique pompadour style for the themed video.

Later, the singer changed into a pair of green-and-white striped satin slacks.

Balvin, 34, followed suit wearing a printed button-down with matching pants and a thick silver chain across his hip.

The pair wrapped their arms around each other after a final performance of their soon-to-be hit.