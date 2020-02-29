PM Imran says Modi conducting pogrom against Muslims in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting a pogrom against Muslim in New Delhi just like he did in Gujarat, PM Imran said Friday, as the riots have left 38 people dead and more than 190 injured.

"As I have stating repeatedly, Modi's Hindu Supremacist agenda is akin to the Nazi pogrom of Jews in the 1930s while the major powers appeased Hitler," PM Imran said in a tweet.

"Modi conducted pogrom against Muslims in Gujarat as CM & now we are seeing the same in New Delhi," he added. "Images coming out of Muslim homes & businesses being burnt, Muslims being beaten & killed, mosques & graveyards being burnt & desecrated are similar to Jews fleeing the pogrom in Nazi Germany.

"The world must accept this brutal reality of the Modi fascist racist regime & stop it."

Sharing a video he said: "Priya Gopal, Lecturer at Cambridge Uni likens attack on Muslims, their mosques, homes & businesses in New Delhi to the pogrom of Jews carried out by the Nazis, esp in 1938."



In the video Gopal, a lecturer at Cambridge University, says: "This is not a religious fight, we are witnessing a situation of very deep structural violence.

"There is a majoritarian supremacist party in power in India and mobs directly incited by senior Indian politicians are roaming around in Muslim majority areas," she said.

"They are identifying their shops, businesses, homes and setting them on fire. They are also identifying Muslims and beating them up," Gopal said.

A Delhi neighborhood divided by hatred

The deadly riots in North-Eastern New Delhi led to the divide of Hindu residential area Bhajanpura and Muslim Quarters in Chand Bagh. This divide was earlier a mere road between two areas. However, now the distances have increased based on the violence and unrest the areas have been observing.

Feelings of harmony have been replaced by the mutual fear, suspicion and sentiments of hostility in formerly peaceful areas of the capital. Residents are still figuring out how the change is brought about. Street protests, vandalism and riots have made the de-escalation of sentiments onerous.

By mid-week, the main road was strewn with broken glass, bricks and the charred remains of destroyed cars. More than 38 people are so far dead in the clashes, many wounded and buildings were set to fire in sectarian violence in Delhi in decades.