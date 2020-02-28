Ellen DeGeneres Show: Mark Wahlberg proves he is one hell of a dad

Mark Wahlberg is not just a hero in movies but also happens to be super dad in real life!

He sat for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Friday where he revealed details of an interesting incident.

According to the actor, the incident happened when he went to his daughter's school for an event earlier this month.

Wahlberg said that he was all prepared for the dance as his daughter beforehand had said 'Dad, if you embarrass me (at the event), I will never talk to you again.'



Although the actor couldn't get the chance to hit the dance floor, he did something else that made his daughter proud.

Wahlberg told Ellen, "I'm sitting there with one other dad and I'm like, ‘This is not an edited version of this song. There are explicit lyrics being played at a school dance for girls and I'm like no good.'"

He added "I told the DJ and he's like, ‘Oh, I thought it was.' I said, ‘What are you doing?' I'm hearing F-bombs and this and that. Not okay."

The explicit song was quickly changed after the actor pointed out to the DJ.