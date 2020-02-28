close
Fri Feb 28, 2020
February 28, 2020

PSL-5: Peshawar Zalmi 118/6 in 10 overs against Lahore Qalandars

Fri, Feb 28, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi are batting first against the Lahore

Qalandars in their PSL 2020 clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Both sides will bat for only 12 overs now as rain suspended play for a few hours.

Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard (partial tournament), Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite (partial tournament)

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain.

