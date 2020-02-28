Karachi: Coronavirus patient’s condition improves, to be discharged after completion of quarantine

KARACHI: The Sind Health Department said on Friday that the young patient infected with coronavirus is improving and will be shifted to his home after the completion of the quarantine period.

According to the health department, the patient has been in Pakistan since the past eight days.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the tests of the family and friends of the two infected patients came back negative.

The assistant to PM said that the acquaintances are safe.

Earlier today, Dr Mirza said that the over next few days the authorities will gradually allow Pakistani ‘zaireens’ or pilgrims returning from Iran to enter the country, after full health screening.

Dr Mirza said he has reviewed the situation at the Taftan-Zahedan border.

Pakistan on Sunday had sealed its border with Iran and declared emergency in border districts.

On Wednesday, Pakistan recorded its first two cases of coronavirus, with one each being in Karachi and Islamabad. The patients had returned recently from Iran.

Iran reported seven new deaths from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 26 as the country struggles to contain the spread of the virus both at home and beyond its borders.