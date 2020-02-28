Chinese envoy in India calls Aamir Khan ambassador of love

Aamir Khan has sent love and prayers to the people of China in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The actor recently uploaded a video on his Twitter and Instagram accounts to express his love and support to the victims coronavirus and those who have lost their loved ones inflicted by the disease.



The actor said he has been in touch with his friends in China and feels pain over the tragedy that has hit the country.

The video posted by the actor was retweeted by Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong who said he was "deeply touched by emotional message from Aamir Khan".

The diplomat, while retweeting Aamir Khan's video, wrote: "Deeply touched by emotional message from #AamirKhan, movie star & ambassador of love. His support is full of hope, well received in #China & reflect our friendship. Believe we will eventually embrace brighter future when Spring flowers bloom across #[email protected]_khan#FightVirus"



