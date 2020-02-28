PM Imran expresses satisfaction over staff-level agreement with IMF

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting on Friday expressed satisfaction over Pakistan reaching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The premier, in the meeting, was briefed on the subsidies being provided to the poor and low-income class of the country.



The meeting was told that the energy sector was being given a subsidy of Rs251 billion. It was shared in the meeting that house owners consuming less than 300 units of electricity have been given a subsidy of Rs162 billion.

The officials were also told that Rs8.5 billion of subsidy has been set aside for the agricultural tube wells in Balochistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the subsidy and financial support was being provided so relief could be provided to the weaker sections of the society.

The prime minister said apart from provision of subsidies, it should be ensured that the amount proves beneficial for the concerned people and the specific purpose.

“Protecting the people with the help of the mini-budget in the current year is a big achievement,” remarked the premier. He also added that the IMF has also appreciated the economic policies of the government.

The prime minister emphasised that the government should focus on nabbing the big electricity thieves. He also directed the officials to take action elements running a cartel and are involved in illegitimate profiteering.