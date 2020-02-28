Katrina Kaif drops a hilarious comment on Arjun Kapoor’s photo

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor were indulged in Instagram banter after the latter made fun of his style.



Arjun took to photo-video sharing platform and shared a dapper picture with his fans. The actor donned grey t-shirt and denim jacket.

The Bharat actress, who often leaves quirky comments, made fun of Arjun’s style saying “What happened did u lose something ??”.

Responding to Katrina’s remarks, the Panipat actor dropped a hilarious comment. He says “@katrinakaif I lost ur number !!! send here na please.”





Katrina and Arjun never a miss an opportunity to make fun of each other on social media.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film will hit the screens on March 24 and its trailer will be released on March 2.