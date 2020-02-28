PSL 2020: Lahore Qalandars suffer major blow as Haris Rauf ruled out for two matches

PSL team Lahore Qalandars suffered a setback on Friday when the fast bowler Haris Rauf was ruled out of two to three PSL games due to injury.



The Qalandars have now included fast bowler Salman Irshad in the squad as the replacement player.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Haris experienced pain on the inner side of his right heel after Lahore Qalandars' match against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium last Sunday.

“Though his scans ruled out any fracture but there certainly is stress reaction. Therefore he has been advised rest,” the PCB said in a statement.

Salman Irshad, a fast bowler from Azad Kashmir, had represented Qalandars in 2018 edition of PSL. Salman got the attention when he got the wicket of Misbah ul Haq on debut.

Salman, also a product of Lahore Qalandars Player Development Program, has been inducted as silver category player in the PSL.

Meanwhile, Qalandars management has said that Haris Rauf is an asset of Pakistan Cricket and his fitness and rehabilitation is team’s top priority.