A.R. Rehman feels he is 'born again as a new man' as a producer

A.R. Rehman is one of the most well known named within the entertainment industry. His work never fails to tug at the heart strings of his fans and recently the composer is gearing up to usher in a new decade, by exploring his talents as a writer and producer.

After entering into this new world, the writer feels like he has been "reborn." Ever since A.R.Rehman’s trailer launch has hit main stream media, fans have desperately been waiting for this new musical drama. During an interview with the Times of India, A.R Rehman said, “I feel like I have been reborn since the time I have decided to turn producer. It’s an entirely new feeling."

In an attempt to further elaborate upon his experiences as a writer and producer in Bollywood, he went onto say, “It's like being born again as a new man. When I started as a film music composer, I already had ten years of experience. But as a producer, it felt so new and seemed like I was starting all over again and I wanted to leave no stone un-turned in giving it my best."

"Also, since I was working with other debutants – the director and the actor - I was reminded that I have a completely new team and we had a modest budget. I didn’t want to spare any effort in presenting it well and try to make our own epic."

Talking about the importance of punctuality and budget maintenance within the entertainment industry, the composer said, “I knew that if some important scenes needed to be expanded, I ensured I would be present on set."

"Our executive producer would tell me that we have time constraints and will have to wrap the scene in a day while I was keen on four because those are the scenes that need love and complete justice. It's an art to balance between creative and commercial. However, if you get too creative then you may have to sell your property."

While interacting with the media at the music launch of the film, he concluded by saying, "It was an exhausting but beautiful experience."