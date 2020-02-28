Saif Ali Khan shares his thoughts on his regrets and evolution in life

Saif Ali khan is one of the most well spoken actors in all of Bollywood, and recently he sat through a candid interview where he revealed his take on life regrets, revealing how they make us human and help us to evolve.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, he was quoted saying, “I am sure I have (regrets), but not very serious ones. I think it is okay to have regrets. We all are humans. But it's important to learn something from your regrets. Having regrets makes us human. There should be something beyond your ambition. All these things make for a well-colored life. So, yes I have a bit of regret but it’s nothing serious.”

The actor has been a part of a number of films till now, this year in particular, he worked on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman.

Saif recently opened up on the nature of the changes he encountered after entering Bollywood. He believes that the industry has helped him evolve as an actor, as well as, as a human.

He stated, “I think my acting has become better with time, and I understand things much better now. My process is very instinctive. Although there are various techniques attached to acting, in my case it is mostly natural. It’s a very creative field. I have realized you have to always find a new way to do the same thing and that’s always fun. Acting is never ending. Sky is the limit and you can never stop learning. I am still learning.”

Despite of all the failures he faced related to his career in the beginning, he is a person who, by working hard has impressed audiences with his grit and composure over the years.

Looking back at the hard years and struggles he has had to endure over the years, Saif has come to the understanding that even though they make him emotional, he has also become highly courageous as a result of them.

The actor concluded by saying, “It’s been a long journey. I have done a lot of hard work. It feels amazing when you look back. I have grown up doing films. You know, I was very young when I started and it has changed over so much the years. I get a bit tired when I think of how long it has been. But it’s been an amazing and interesting journey. I have traveled the world, met so many fascinating people, and made a living around this beautiful profession. A lot has happened and I hope a lot better things will happen. “