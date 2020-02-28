Deepak Dobriyal suggests Irrfan Khan fans to 'let him be at peace'

Irrfan Khan has turned into an overnight sensation ever since his new film Angrezi Medium was announced for release.

However, it seems as though fans have taken this news rather extremely. Hundreds upon hundreds of people wish to see the star on stage during promotional events, even though he himself revealed that he will not be attending due to personal health issues.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan struggles with a rather rare type of cancer known as a neuroendocrine tumour. The tumour was diagnosed back in 2018. Since then, Irrfan has been undergoing treatment, and only after his most recent batch of chemo did he shoot Angrezi Medium.

His co-star Deepak Dobriyal suggests fans to “let him be at peace,” during one such unsettling times. Deepak went onto reveal that even though the star is not physically present to promote his film, he is fully supporting the film’s launch in his own way.

During an interview with Zoom TV, Deepak stated, “I would say let him be at peace. Whenever he will feel like returning he will come back. Don’t worry. It’s about his personal space and we all should respect it. I understand he is a celeb but media should give him some space. He is in full support of this film and we all are his representatives.”