PSL 2020: Erin Holland proud of fiancé Ben Cutting who powered Quetta Gladiators to win

Erin Victoria Holland, an official presenter of Pakistan Super League (PSL), seems to be on moon as her fiance and Australian cricketer Ben Cutting powered Quetta Gladiators to record a five-wicket victory against Islamabad United on Thursday.



Taking to Twitter, the former miss world Australia, shared a PDA-filled photo and lavished praise on her beau as she said: "Proud as punch of you."

Ben Cutting hit two successive sixes in the last over as Quetta defeated Islamabad United in the ninth encounter of PSL 2020.



Cutting's unbeaten 42 off just 17 balls carried the Gladiators to 5-190 in 19.4 overs to catapult the defending champions on top of the table with three victories from four games.

Needing 11 runs off the last over, Cutting lofted fast bowler Amad Butt for two straight sixes to seal the victory with two balls to spare.