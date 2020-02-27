close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 27, 2020

Selfies galore as Mehwish Hayat celebrates resumption of cricket in Multan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 27, 2020

Mehwish Hayat on Thursday   took to Instagram to express her excitement over the return of cricket to Multan.

The actress among thousands of people who attended the first Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in the city on Wednesday.

The actress posed for selfies with fans and shared them on her Instagram account.

She also expressed happiness over the resumption of cricket in the city after 12 years.

"What an amazing feeling to be at the glorious Multan stadium last night and see it filled to capacity. The first big match being played there after 12 years. Congratulations to the Sultans on their win. Alas it was not to be Zalmi's night. It is so good to see crowds enjoying major tournaments being played on home soil again".



