'The Voice' coach Blake Shelton tries to score contestant from Nick Jonas

The Voice is one of America's favourite singing shows due to its dynamic approach towards singing. One of its most interesting aspects is that it offers contestants the option to ‘pick’ their favourite coach, in case more than one coach shows interest in training the singer.

Monday’s premiere showcased just that as Blake Shelton took measures to ensure he won’t lose a potential contestant to Nick Jonas, in the most adorable of ways.

The celebrity judge brought out a cute puppy on stage, playfully letting the contestant know that the puppy would go back to the animal shelter if he did not chose Blake as his couch.

“You like Tate? You like Tate?” the star spoke to the puppy, “Tate, I want you to know that if you don’t choose me as your coach, this puppy is going to go straight back to the animal shelter.”

In a video posted to Twitter, the contestant erupted in a fit of laughter after Blake brought out the adorable baby boy.

Blake admitted to doing so because he began to “feel like I’m at a disadvantage.”

All other judges were in shock after Blake pulled out all the stops, even John Legend screamed out saying, “What in God’s name?” the moment the dog was placed in Blake’s lap while Kelly Clarkson on the other hand was left swooning saying, “I want the puppy!”

Check out the video below:



