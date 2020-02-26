Sophie Turner is reportedly 'slightly nervous about the birth' and motherhood

It has only recently been revealed that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child, and ever since then fans have been left in excitement.

Although the couple has not yet confirmed rumours themselves, sources close to them have revealed the couple’s state of mind in regards to the pregnancy.

While fans can’t wait to see the couple's little bundle of joy arrive into the world, reports claim that Sophie might be “slightly nervous about the birth.”

According to a source at Life & Style magazine, Sophie is mainly worried about her professional and personal life after officially becoming a mother. While these thoughts are normal for a new mother, an insider reveals that Joe is doing his very best to make sure his wife is comfortable.

Joe planned the pregnancy out in such a way that he can easily spend a lot more time with Sophie. Apparently the singer “vows to do a lot of commuting so he can be by Sophie’s side during the pregnancy."

The grapevine also reveals that Joe is prepared to pamper his lady love with "romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands."

Fortunately, Sophie is not swamped with work at the moment and she is able to focus on the baby and on herself without added pressure at the moment. “Fortunately, Sophie can pretty much pick and choose her roles right now, so she’s cleared her schedule to prepare for the baby’s arrival.”

