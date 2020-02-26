Afghan peace: Pakistan to hold national dialogue

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser announced Pakistan will hold a national dialogue on the Afghan peace in the last week of March to formulate a strategy, reported Geo News.

The NA Speaker, while issuing the directives, said that the dialogue will focus on the situation in the war-torn country after the Afghan Taliban and US signed a peace deal.

The dialogue will also look at Pakistan’s role in the whole process. The speaker hoped that the dialogue would draw out a future strategy to bring about peace in Afghanistan.

“Peace in Afghanistan will bring stability in the region,” Speaker Qaiser said. He added that peace in Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and the region.

The dialogue is expected to be held in the NA secretariat. Lawmakers, scholars, civil society activists and members of the media will also be invited to participate in the discussions.

Pakistan has constantly maintained that Islamabad seeks peace in Afghanistan as instability in the war-torn country is not in its interest.

US-Taliban peace deal

US and Afghan Taliban on Friday announced that the peace agreement between the two sides will be signed on February 29, 2020.

"US negotiators in Doha have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant and nationwide reduction in violence across Afghanistan. Upon successful implementation of this understanding, the signing of the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward. We are preparing for the signing to take place on February 29," read a statement from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after his visit to Saudi Arabia.

His statement mentioned that after the agreement, Intra-Afghanistan negotiations will attempt to bring about a "comprehensive and permanent ceasefire" and decide the future political roadmap for Afghanistan.