Hamza Ali Abbasi urges world to take notice of Delhi violence against Muslims

Pakistani famous TV personality Hamza Ali Abbasi has urged the international community to take notice of brutality against Muslims in India's capital New Delhi.

At least 14 people have been killed, including a policeman in Delhi violence that broke out after supporters of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) attacked anti-CAA protest sit-ins on Monday.



Slamming the Hindutva activists' atrocities against the peaceful protesters of the controversial citizenship law, Abbasi urged the world powers to take notice of human rights violations in India.

Abbasi, in his tweet, said: "Several Muslims have been murdered on the streets, mosque vandalised, Muslim homes/businesses burned."

He cautioned that world should take notice of alarming situation, adding, "else this entire fragile region can descend into unprecedented violence."

Violent clashes erupted on Monday over a contentious citizenship law, as United States President Donald Trump arrived in the Indian capital for an official visit.



Protesters torched at least two houses and shops before later setting a tyre market on fire, the Press Trust of India said. Local TV channels showed plumes of black smoke billowing from buildings.

British comedian John Oliver has also slammed Indian prime minister Modi over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that triggered deadly protests across India for the last two months.



In the latest episode of his famous current affairs show 'Last Week Tonight' on HBO, Mr Oliver delivered an 18-minute explainer of the CAA, which seems to be a voice of millions of people protesting against Indian government for its contentious move.