close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 26, 2020

Hamza Ali Abbasi urges world to take notice of Delhi violence against Muslims

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 26, 2020

Pakistani famous TV personality Hamza Ali Abbasi has  urged the international community to  take notice of  brutality against Muslims  in India's capital New Delhi.

At least 14 people have been killed, including a policeman in Delhi violence  that broke out after supporters of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) attacked anti-CAA protest sit-ins on Monday.

Slamming the Hindutva  activists' atrocities against the peaceful protesters of  the controversial  citizenship law,  Abbasi   urged the world  powers to take notice of human rights violations in India.

Abbasi, in his tweet,  said: "Several Muslims have been murdered on the streets, mosque vandalised, Muslim homes/businesses burned."

He cautioned that  world should take notice  of alarming situation, adding,  "else this entire fragile region can descend into unprecedented violence."

Violent clashes erupted on Monday over a contentious citizenship law,  as United States President Donald Trump arrived in the Indian capital for an official visit.

Protesters torched at least two houses and shops before later setting a tyre market on fire, the Press Trust of India said. Local TV channels showed plumes of black smoke billowing from buildings.

British comedian John Oliver has also slammed Indian prime minister Modi over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that triggered deadly protests across India for the last two months.

In the latest episode of his famous current affairs show 'Last Week Tonight' on HBO, Mr Oliver delivered an 18-minute explainer of the CAA, which seems to be a voice of millions of people protesting against Indian government for its contentious move.

Latest News

More From Entertainment