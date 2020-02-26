'Jurassic World 3' new title announced as filming begins





"Jurassic World 3" has started principal production, and he also slyly revealed that the sixth film in the “Jurassic” franchise has a new title: “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

The new title — which appears on the slate for the film in Trevorrow’s tweet — evokes the biblical passage about God giving humanity dominion over the earth, a nod to the fact that “Dominion” is expected to depict the aftermath from 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” when dinosaurs escaped captivity and into the rest of the world.