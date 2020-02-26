'Jurassic World 3' new title announced as filming begins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
"Jurassic World 3" has started principal production, and he also slyly revealed that the sixth film in the “Jurassic” franchise has a new title: “Jurassic World: Dominion.”
The new title — which appears on the slate for the film in Trevorrow’s tweet — evokes the biblical passage about God giving humanity dominion over the earth, a nod to the fact that “Dominion” is expected to depict the aftermath from 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” when dinosaurs escaped captivity and into the rest of the world.
