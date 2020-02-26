close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 26, 2020

'Jurassic World 3' new title announced as filming begins

Wed, Feb 26, 2020


"Jurassic World 3" has started principal production, and he also slyly revealed that the sixth film in the “Jurassic” franchise has a new title: “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

The new title — which appears on the slate for the film in Trevorrow’s tweet — evokes the biblical passage about God giving humanity dominion over the earth, a nod to the fact that “Dominion” is expected to depict the aftermath from 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” when dinosaurs escaped captivity and into the rest of the world.

