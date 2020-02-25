State Department publishes list of gifts given by heads of states to Trump, CIA officials

The State Department on Monday published a list of gifts given to US President Donald Trump, his daughter and son-in-law and CIA officials, giving an insight into what heads of states give to curry the favour of the man who is recognised as arguably the most powerful man on Earth.

Under US law, all gifts received by the president and other officials from other governments are transferred to the National Archives. The list published by the State Department featured another interesting disclosure – a watch gifted to US Vice President Mike Pence was destroyed for fear that it was a surveillance device.

According to the list, French President Emmanuel Macron gifted Trump a Louis Vuitton golf bag and some photographs that cost $8,275 whereas the mayor of Davos, Switzerland, gave him a golf putter valued at $450. Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc gave Trump a gold-framed portrait valued at $3,100.

As mentioned earlier, not all gifts are treated well. The Crown Prince of Bahrain gave a clock to US Vice President Mike Pence which was destroyed by Secret Service out of fear that it was a surveillance device. It was worth $5,730 and produced by William & Son of London and featured Bahrain's flag. Nine watches given to CIA officials from luxury brands such as Rado and Omega were also destroyed. “Disposition - Destroyed per USSS Policy,” the report says without elaborating further.

All gifts are transferred to the National Archives, under US law. Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner purchased bracelets worth $3,185 from the Queen of Jordan to keep for themselves. Kushner transferred two other items to the archives while this was the only gift that Ivanka received.

Among other items gifted to the US president are black leather boots from former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ($545); a rectangular stone block, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ($600); sterling cuff links with a purple ruby from Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ($465); a FIFA World Cup collector’s box from Russian President Vladimir Putin ($1,500); a vase from Chinese President Xi Jinping ($2,100); and a marble sculpture of a beluga whale from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ($470).