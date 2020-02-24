Religious affairs ministry directs banks to receive Hajj applications from Feb 25

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced on Monday that it has directed the designated banks to start collecting Hajj applications from February 25 till March 6.

The ministry, in a press release, said that it will receive applications till March 6, adding that it has informed all the banks regarding its decision.

The announcement stated that forms will also be received on Saturday and Sunday which are official bank holidays.

The ministry added that forms have been computerised and made easier than before. It added that they have not removed the oath-taking from the form.

The ministry on Saturday had barred the designated branches of thirteen scheduled banks from receiving Hajj applications under the government scheme.



In a circular issued in Islamabad, the ministry announced suspending its orders of February 17 which had directed the banks to start receiving Hajj applications from February 24 to March 4.

It said the schedule of receiving Hajj applications from intending pilgrims under Government Scheme has been revised and new dates would be communicated shortly.