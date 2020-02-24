PM Imran says provision of electricity at reasonable rate, govt's topmost priority

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the provision of electricity to domestic and industrial consumers at reasonable rate, energy reforms and checking its losses were the foremost priorities of the government, reported Radio Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, the prime minister pointed out that the energy sector was facing multiple challenges today owing to the agreements signed by previous governments, which also neglected the timely administrative reforms and losses in the transmission and distribution system.

The prime minister said as a result of the previous government’s policies, the people were bearing the burden today. He added the government was providing relief to the weaker segments of society and consumers for using up to three hundred units.

The prime minister further said the government was aware of the problems faced by the masses. “It is our utmost effort to stabilize the power prices and provide every possible relief to the people,” PM Imran said. .

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umer, Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant Nadeem Babar.

Last week the government had said it was likely to approve a tariff reduction plan for industrial electricity and introduce seasonal gas tariff with the view to give an impetus to industrial activities and provide relief to gas consumers.

"This all is being done on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has got agitated over the steep spike in inflation and hike in power and gas tariff," a senior official told The News.

The official shared that under the plan industrial electricity tariff reduction plan the tarrif would be reduced by Rs3.50 per unit.

Currently, the industrial tariff stands at almost Rs16 per unit and under the plan the government will decrease it by Rs1.50 per unit immediately and would further decrease it later by Rs2 per unit.