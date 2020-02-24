Gigi Hadid bashes Logan Paul's disrespectful antics over Zayn Malik comment

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially back together and fans are excited beyond belief. However, what is tugging at their heart strings is not that they have finally made it official after an on-again-off-again relationship but it is the solid support Gigi is showing Zayn amidst backlash.

Apparently, it appears as though Jake Paul has it out for Zayn, he recently posted a slew of backhanded tweets out to Zayn and called him a ‘little guy.

Logan Paul has since deleted his post however it has been screenshot on a number of public platforms. After a while, Gigi clapped back with the most savage reply to Logan's childish antics.

Check out the post below:



