Gold prices hit record high, reach Rs 96,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan reached all-time high at Rs 96,300 per tola, according to Jewellers association of Sindh.

Gold moved up by Rs 2000 reaching at Rs 96,300 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold was increased by Rs 1715 and reached at Rs 82,562.

The gold prices in the local market were increased due to increase in the international market, where the yellow metal was trading at $1684 with an increase of $40 per ounce on Monday.

The local bullion market continued its bullish trend as on Saturday the price of gold increased Rs650/tola to hit a record high of Rs94,300/tola.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market rose following a surge in the rates in the international market. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs557 to Rs80,847.

In the international market, bullion rates increased $9 to $1,644/ounce.

A jeweller said international market registered an increase in the prices because of stockers, who were purchasing gold amid trade issues created after the emergence of coronavirus.