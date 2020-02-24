Rangoli Chandel is all praises for Sushmita Sen as she advocates idea of adoption

Rangoli Chandel is known not only for being Kangana Ranuat’s sister and manager, but she is also familiar to many for constantly making it to the limelight owing to her scornful remarks on different celebrities.

But this time, Rangoli is all praises for the Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who denounced the idea of surrogacy. Rangoli appreciated Sen for taking in her two daughters via adoption.

“I salute Sushmita sen, a mother is a mother to every child not just strictly my gene carrying chromosomes type of mother, media need to encourage parents who go beyond their petty chromosomes type emotions and reach out to a longing little soul,” she posted on Twitter.

Earlier, Rangoli had put up a series of tweets in which she slammed surrogacy, in favour of adoption. She labelled those parents ‘fake’ who go for the option of surrogacy rather adopting needy children.

Rangoli had also recently made an announcement about adopting a baby girl and the announcement came right after Shilpa Shetty welcomed her baby girl via surrogacy. It is suspected that Rangoli made the announcement in an attempt to take a jab at Shetty.

