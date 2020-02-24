Sonam Kapoor makes clear Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor have talked over a remake of ‘Mr India’





Sonam Kapoor had lashed out at filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for not consulting her father, Anil Kapoor before announcing his series of films reportedly inspired by Anil Kapoor’s movie Mr India.

Now the Khoobsurat actor has come forth saying that the producer and Anil Kapoor’s brother, Boney Kapoor have had exchanged their views on the matter.

After calling out the filmmaker on Twitter, a user asked her whether her father has spoken to Boney Kapoor who is the rights holder of the new trilogy.

Responding to the tweet, Sonam wrote, “My father did have a word with him actually. We are all still very confused about how it was announced.”



Earlier, Sonam had taken to her social media account to share her thoughts on the remake of Mr India.

Check out her post below:

The director of the original Mr India, Shekhar Kapur also showed his outrage on the remake of his movie without being consulted by him. He showcased his disappointment on social media.





