Sun Feb 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 23, 2020

Hillary Duff loses temper after photographer takes pictures of her kids

Hillary Duff didn’t let a man get away with photos of her kids that he had taken without her permission.

On Saturday, the "A Cinderella Story actor took to her Instagram posting a video of herself confronting a male photographer who was capturing photos of her kids unpermitted.

The anonymous male photographer who claimed his act ‘legal’, was taking pictures of Luca, 7, and one-year-old Banks who were playing in the park.

Hillary wrote to her video, "Paparazzi shooting KIDS," she wrote. "Go 'practice' your photography on ADULTS! Creep! Laws need to change! This is stalking minors! Disgusting!"


The actress in the video could be heard arguing with the photographer for making her ‘uncomfortable’ by such act.

The man however keeps insisting that “it's legal” and she shouldn’t feel uncomfortable.

