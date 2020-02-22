Storm Dennis damages George Clooney, Amal Clooney's multi-million dollar mansion

Hollywood superstar George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney's mansion in Berkshire, England, was severely damaged after storm Dennis hit the region on Tuesday.

According to a report in Page Six, photos of the storm affected locality show a large area of land surrounding the $13 million estate, swamped in water.

However, Clooney’s representative has assured that the mansion is still ‘fine’ despite the flooding.

According to Architectural Digest, the Hollywood’s high profile couple bought the 17th Century mansion, situated in the middle of River Thames, soon after their Venetian wedding in 2014.

George Clooney, 58, was last seen in the thriller Money Monster in 2016, directed by Jodie Foster.