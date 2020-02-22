Chinese scholar says Information Technology will speed economic growth in Pakistan

The information industry has become the driving force for the economic development of all countries in the world.

"Therefore, the development of information technology industry can put Pakistan's economy on the track of fast development for prosperity and enhancement of the comprehensive national strength," Cheng Xizhong, Special Commentator of China Economic Net and visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law opined in his article.

He informed that currently, the global information industry is growing at a rate of 30 per cent.

At present, Pakistan''s export value of information technology products and services is about 1 billion US dollars.