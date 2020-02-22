close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 22, 2020

Donald Trump finds Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' great

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 22, 2020

Donald Trump finds Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' great 

Donald Trump is all praises for the  Bollywood movie  Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, calling it "great!" 

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been the talk of the town since the day its trailer came to the surface. The movie projecting a taboo subject was looked forward to by everyone and is reported to have had a fair opening at the box office.

Lately Peter Tatchell, the LGBTQ rights activist took to his Twitter handle to praise the romantic comedy for arraying a controversial and sensitive topic like same-sex marriage in  a country like India. 

He tweeted, ““India: A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah! http://ow.ly/mcQs50yro76 @TheQueerAsia @beinglgbti @cadrsunilgupta @NazProjectLdn.”

Retweeting Peter's post, Donald Trump applauded the movie and wrote, “Great!”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan  hit the theatres on February 21 and has been getting ample amount of appreciation from people around the globe. 

The movie is intended to smash stereotypes regarding homosexuality in India.

