Queen Elizabeth II urges family to maintain a 'united front' when Prince Harry and Meghan join

The royal family has had a rough couple of months in the recent past. However, they seem to have braved past it with the famous British stiff upper lip.

Currently the royal family is busy in preparations for Commonwealth Day, as it is the last official engagement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be a part of.

This day is one of great importance in Britain for the Queen addresses nearly 1 billion people on this momentous occasion. The event is essentially an annual celebration for all commonwealth nations.

This year the event holds even more precedence since it will mark the former royal couple’s last engagement as senior members of the royal family.

Tensions are sure to ring high during this event, particularly because it has been reported that Prince William has barely had any conversations with his little brother, Prince Harry on the intervening weeks which followed.

Sources reveal that Queen Elizabeth II has asked her family to pull together during this event and maintain a 'united front' after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join them.