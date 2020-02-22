close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
February 22, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II urges family to maintain a 'united front' when Prince Harry and Meghan join

World

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 22, 2020
Queen Elizabeth II urges family to maintain a 'united front' when Prince Harry and Meghan join. Photo:AOL

The royal family has had a rough couple of months in the recent past. However, they seem to have braved past it with the famous British stiff upper lip.

Currently the royal family is busy in preparations for Commonwealth Day, as it is the last official engagement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be a part of.

This day is one of great importance in Britain for the Queen addresses nearly 1 billion people on this momentous occasion. The event is essentially an annual celebration for all commonwealth nations.

This year the event holds even more precedence since it will mark the former royal couple’s last engagement as senior members of the royal family.

Tensions are sure to ring high during this event, particularly because it has been reported that Prince William has barely had any conversations with his little brother, Prince Harry on the intervening weeks which followed.

Sources reveal that Queen Elizabeth II has asked her family to pull together during this event and maintain a 'united front' after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join them.

Latest News

More From World