Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes opens up on family and career plans post-delivery

Elon Musk’s and Grimes child has caused up a lot of traction within the media and the little munchkin isn’t even here yet.

During an interview with The Face, the singer revealed that she and her partner are getting ready to welcome their bundle of joy into the world anytime now.

One of her most interesting preparations include the creation of a digital alter-ego which will help her work even after she has given birth. This digital representation of her own self will not only allow her to work well into her later stages of pregnancy but will also help to maintain her public presence during days following the birth.

She explained stating, "Having a digital body allows me to keep working throughout the later stages of my pregnancy, and after I have my baby, so I can spend more time with them. It's hard for me to do photoshoots and fit into clothes at the moment, but WarNymph is here in your magazine promoting my album for me."

She dubbed this as a form of ‘techo-feminism’, adding that, “A lot of my friends aren't having babies because they're worried about their careers, and we wanted to find a way to overcome this issue."

Grimes believes that this course of action will ensure her mental health pre and post-delivery, "I hear about how ugly or stupid or annoying I am every day… It's sort of like being in an emotionally abusive relationship after a while. It takes a toll.”

Surprisingly, the raver will be holding off on her plans post, birth of her child. Grimes believes, "Children need to get into raving, but I don't think I'll rave with my kid… I don't think kids and adults need to rave together.”

She went onto explain, "I don't have a problem with late bedtimes/nocturnalism. Unless there's some health risk I should know about. The baby has already been exposed to a lot of techno in the womb."