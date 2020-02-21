Pakistan expresses solidarity with Germany over attacks, condemns Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed solidarity with Germany over the recent attacks on shisha bars in which a suspected far-right extremist shot down nine people, including at least five Turkish nationals.

The Foreign Office, in a statement today, said that Pakistan strongly condemned the heinous attacks in Germany’s Hanau, expressing deep concern over rise in Islamophobia, xenophobia, and racial hatred.

“Pakistan remains deeply concerned at the rising tide of Islamophobia, xenophobia and racial hatred sweeping across many parts of the world. The attacks once more underscore that violent extremism knows no race, religion or nationality. We reiterate our call for concerted efforts to root out ideologies of hate, as well as address the underlying causes of hate crimes,” read the statement.

The FO said that Pakistan stands with the government and people of Germany, particularly the bereaved families.

“We also express our deep condolences to the Turkish Government over the loss of innocent Turkish lives in the shootings. We wish the injured speedy recovery,” said the FO.

In the statement, the FO also extended offer to aid Germany and ‘like-minded states’ in countering Islamophobia and promoting ‘inter-religious and inter-civilizational harmony’.

The attack targeted two shisha bars in Hanau, a town close to Frankfurt.

A shooter with suspected far-right beliefs killed nine people before apparently killing himself and his mother.

Federal counter-terror prosecutors announced they were investigating the case, which showed "signs of a xenophobic motive".