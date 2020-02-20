Katrina Kaif lavishes praises on Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been under constant gaze of their fans who always seem to catch the hints between exchanged gestures or interaction of the rumoured couple.

Despite Kat and Vicky’s denial, their fans always seek evidences whenever they engage in social media interaction or are seen out and about.

Katrina Kaif on Thursday had the fans and followers talking with a simple gesture for Vicky, whose film "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" is all set to hit theaters on Friday, 21, Feb, 2020.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood diva asked her fans to 'must watch' the film which she said is "outstanding".



