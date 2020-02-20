Sara Ali Khan to essay double-role in movie 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar

Sara Ali Khan will be seen weaving magic in a double role in Aanand L Rai’s new directorial Atrangi Re, getting paired opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

As per the recent reports, the film is a love-story which is set in two different eras and Sara will be seen alongside Dhanush and Akshay in these two different eras.

The screenplay will be following a non-linear narrative of two different romantic relationships set in two different timelines much like Love Aaj Kal.



A report by Mumbai Mirror stated, “While Atrangi Re is primarily a love story set in the heartland, laced with humour, the storytelling is in a zone the filmmaker has not attempted before. The screenplay follows a non-linear narrative of two romances from different timelines running in the parallel.”

“It’s a double role of sorts for Sara, the idea is to showcase the diverse sides of the actress. Akshay and Dhanush’s characters too have a special trait that separates them from rest of the cast. Their appearances will be in sync with the way they act and react while a special look is being designed for Akshay,” the source further stated.

Previously there were reports about Akshay Kumar’s character being a cameo but Aanand denied them saying, "Akshay plays a very special character who is important to the narrative."

The film is due to go on floors in March and will reportedly be released on Valentine’s Day of 2021.