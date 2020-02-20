Sara Ali Khan to essay double-role in movie 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sara Ali Khan will be seen weaving magic in a double role in Aanand L Rai’s new directorial Atrangi Re, getting paired opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
As per the recent reports, the film is a love-story which is set in two different eras and Sara will be seen alongside Dhanush and Akshay in these two different eras.
The screenplay will be following a non-linear narrative of two different romantic relationships set in two different timelines much like Love Aaj Kal.
A report by Mumbai Mirror stated, “While Atrangi Re is primarily a love story set in the heartland, laced with humour, the storytelling is in a zone the filmmaker has not attempted before. The screenplay follows a non-linear narrative of two romances from different timelines running in the parallel.”
“It’s a double role of sorts for Sara, the idea is to showcase the diverse sides of the actress. Akshay and Dhanush’s characters too have a special trait that separates them from rest of the cast. Their appearances will be in sync with the way they act and react while a special look is being designed for Akshay,” the source further stated.
Previously there were reports about Akshay Kumar’s character being a cameo but Aanand denied them saying, "Akshay plays a very special character who is important to the narrative."
The film is due to go on floors in March and will reportedly be released on Valentine’s Day of 2021.
