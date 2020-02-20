Amanda Bynes cannot get married to fiancé unless her mom signs on the nuptials? Here's why

Amanda Bynes’ parents are yet to meet and approve of her fiancé as the two parties still remain unknown to each other.



According to Entertainment Tonight, Amanda’s parents never met her fiancé Paul Michael. Amanda shocked the world when she announced that she has exchanged rings with a man who she met in rehab.

ET also added that the two met a little more than two months ago at the same sober living facility and do not live together.

As per the outlet, Amanda checked out of the facility on December 12, and a day after she left, the judge in her conservatorship case ordered her to return to sober living.

Because she might not be sanely sober, a source mentioned that she cannot legally get married unless the judge and her conservator, her mom, Lynn, sign off on the nuptials.

Amanda got engaged to Paul on Valentine's Day and annoucned the news the same day.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Engaged to tha love of my life."







