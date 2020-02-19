Karachi: Petrol pumps start shutting down after oil terminals' closure

KARACHI: Petrol pumps across the city started shutting down on Wednesday night as the oil terminals in the city were closed.

The petrol pumps were shut down after aeroallergen from soybean dust reportedly caused at least 14 deaths and affected hundreds more. Initially, it was thought that a gas leakage had resulted in the respiratory illness incidence which resulted in the deaths of 14 people.

Petrol pumps in Saddar and on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz have already closed down while throngs of cars rushed to join queues outside those that were still open.

On the other hand, petrol pumps serving customers as of reporting time have hiked up gasoline prices, leading to complaints from distressed consumers.

Sindh government says respiratory illness incidence caused by soybean dust

A health advisory issued by Sindh government said: "As per observations of experts and ICCBS report it is a form of severe Allergy which causes severe asthma attack in persons who come into direct contact with Soya Dust."



The advisory said that the soybean dust causes Anaphylactic Shock and death in persons who are already asthmatic.

Soybean unloading halted at Karachi port

Following the deaths of more than a dozen Karachi residents and scores being hospitalised due to air toxicity, unloading of soybean at Karachi Port was halted Wednesday morning as the same ICCBS report stated that soybean dust was the reason for the multiple deaths.

The report said that an aeroallergen from soybean dust was found in the blood samples collected from the people, who died after the suspected gas leakage in the city's Keamari area.

Earlier on Wednesday, a US ship identified as ‘Hercules’, docked at the Karachi port, was removed as its unloading of soybean was leading to air toxicity, however, the ship is still docked at one of the city’s ports.

Sources claimed that after the ship left for port Bin Qasim from Karachi port, there was a significant reduction in air pollution.

It was learnt that the ship carrying soybean reached Karachi on February 15. The citizens of Kemari railway colony started being affected by the aeroallergen since the evening of February 16.