Kate Middleton reveals her most prized picture of Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton's recent interview provided fans with a more detailed exposure into the lives of her three children recently.

She also seems to have won over the hearts of fans more so than ever due to a recent appearance in a podcast episode for Happy Mum Happy Baby, with author Giovanna Fletcher.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke at length about her personal life, alongside some never before heard details about her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

During a segment of the interview, Kate revealed one of her daughter’s most precious and treasured pictures. The picture in question features her daughter crouching down in a fetal position, smelling a bluebell planted on the ground.

Kate explained, "I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it's moments like that that mean so much to me as a parent, and I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they're small or even if I don’t have time… but that in an ideal world is what I would like to do.”

The Duchess holds moments like these close to her heart and appreciates the importance of spending time outdoors with family members. She was quoted saying, "I remember that from my childhood—doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures," Kate said.

It is something she is incredibly passionate about. "I think it’s so great for physical and mental well-being and laying those foundations. It's such a great environment to actually spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I’ve got to cook' and 'I've got to do this. ’And actually, it's so simple."